Events Calendar Dec. 5 – 18

7

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach Excursion – 8:30 a.m. Pick up at Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Behind the scenes tour and free time for lunch. Lunch not provided. $71/person. Required reservations may be booked at www.buelltonrec.com.

8

Shop, Mingle and Jingle – Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. Select shops, restaurants and tasting rooms will be offering discounts. Guests will be able to enjoy special events and entertainment while they shop. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

How to Read Nutritional Labels Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

Founding Day Remembrance La Purisima Mission – Mass-12 p.m.; Candlelight and Music-7 p.m. La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc.

Holiday Sing-Along with Kate Steinway – 5-7 p.m. Rideau Vineyard, 1562 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang. All ages welcome. Free.

Nick Swardson Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Hwy-246, Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

Los Alamos Christmas Tree Lighting – 6 p.m. at Ferrini Park, Corner of Bell and Centennial Streets, Los alamos. 805-344-3500

9

Photos with Santa – Dec. 9 and 16. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Solvang Park.

Skål Stroll – Dec. 9 and 10. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Over 15 Wine and Beer tasting rooms offering tastings. $45/person for a 2-day pass. Ages 21 and up. Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-solvang-julefest-holiday-wine-beer-walk.

2nd Saturday Artisans – 12-5 p.m. Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Rd., Los Olivos. Original handmade works of art for show and sale. For more information, contact info@santaynezvalleyarts.org.

Sip and Shop – 3-7 p.m. Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, 2860 Grande Ave., Los Olivos. The Boutique and Firestone Sisters host and exclusive shopping event. For more information call 979-8903 or e-mail jamie@hparkerhotels.com.

Solvang Community Nativity Pageant – 5 and 7 p.m. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. Free. Visit www.solvangusa.com/events/solvang-julefest-nativity-pageant/.

Discovery Museum Holiday Makerspace – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S McClelland St., Santa Maria and Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S McClelland St., Santa Maria. Free. Make your own ornaments, greeting cards, cookies, gifts and other holiday treasurers. For more information visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org.

10

The Kindness Concert – 4:30-7:30 p.m. Standing Sun Wines, 92 2nd St., Buellton. Eleven local student finalists will be singing to benefit Strength Behind Stars, a non-profit committed to creating kinder schools.

Danish Sisterhood Dinner – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. For more information, e-mail floradanica177@gmail.com.

11

Diabetes Management Options – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

Christmas Lights and Sights Tour– Dec. 11 and 12. 6-7:15 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m. Depart Solvang Veteran’s Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. $13/person. For tickets call 688-7529.

Solvang City Council Meeting – 6:30 p.m. City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang.

12

8 Days, an Edible Hanukkah Collaboration – PICO’s Chef Drew Terp and Chef Brooke Stockwell of K’Syrah Catering and Events offer contemporary twists on Traditional Jewish foods over the course of 8 days at The Los Alamos General Store, 458 Bell St., Los Alamos. Dec. 18-Ticketed reception with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $30/person.; Dec. 19-8 course finale dinner. $85/person, optional wine pairing for additional $40/person.

15

Healthy Holiday Treats. Really! – Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

Clint Black Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Hwy-246, Santa Ynez. Ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

16

Wreath Making Class – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton. $30/adult, $5/child. Visit www.santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org.

SYV Master Chorale Festival of Carols – 16th-7:30 p.m.; 17th-3 p.m. Solvang Veteran’s Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. $20/adult, $15/Senior (65 and older) or Youth (18 and younger). Tickets may be purchased by Chorale Members, at El Rancho Marketplace, The Book Loft or online at http://www.syvchorale.org.

Caroling by Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church – 5-7 p.m. Solvang Park.

Alexander Toy Drive – 5:30-9 p.m. 410 Dogwood Drive, Buellton. Benefiting Old Mission Santa Inez. thealexanderfamily3@comcast.ne

17

Holiday Celebration Dinner hosted by the Alisal Ranch Course Men’s and Ladies Clubs – 5:30-8 p.m. Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, 1054 Alisal Road, Solvang. Dine and enjoy holiday music while supporting “Golf Beats Cancer.” Tickets start at $150/person. To R.S.V.P., e-mail reeembley@gmail.com or call 686-5942.

18

Allan Hancock College – Winter classes begin. For registration information visit www.hancockcollege.edu/winter.

Winter Break Camps Begin – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. A field trip every day. $70/1 day, $170/3 days, $190/5 days. Call 688-1086 or visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Diabetes Diagnosis? – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free. For information, call 694-2351.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. every other Monday; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Drive and Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care-givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Home School PE – 2:45-3:45 p.m. and Itty Bitty Sports – 4-4:45 p.m. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. 686-2037.

Karaoke – Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Free. Call 691-9134.

Friday Night Jazz – Now through Dec. 29. 6-9 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Food and drink available for purchase. No cover charges. Visit www.bearandstar.com.

Every Saturday

Junior Golf Clinics – Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton. Free. Call 698-6224 or e-mail bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m. Call 688-4515 or visit www.sbparks.org.

KidKraft – 2-2:45 p.m. 2nd Saturday of each month. The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. Monthly Art Class for all ages. $5/child (adult admission included).

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of upcoming programs and events ranging from adult and youth sports to teen dances, field trips, excursions and more.