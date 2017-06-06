Excitement soars at Airport Day

By Victoria Martinez

Despite the heat, more than 800 visitors attended Santa Ynez Valley Airport’s fourth annual Airport Day on Saturday, May 20. Members of the community were invited to see the more than two dozen aircraft on display, which included private planes, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Air Unit Helicopter, and even a World War II prop plane.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 491 had five pilots flying the “Young Eagles” portion of the event, during which 78 local youngsters were provided with airplane rides around Lake Cachuma and the valley area.

A free hotdog and hamburger barbecue was served by Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club volunteers.

“The highlight of the day was being able to award the two $2,000 flight scholarships provided by a generous grant from the Chumash Indian Foundation to two local students,” said event planner Robert “Captain Bob” Perry.

Ben Baker, a student at Dunn School and a Civil Air Patrol cadet, and Colin Jamison, a student and varsity athlete at SYVUHS, were the recipients.

Airport Day's purpose is to introduce the community to aviation.