Fall Bazaar to benefit local nonprofits

Staff Report

The Rotary Club of Los Olivos will hold a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley to benefit the preschool at the church and the Little Village Foundation.

The rummage sale will offer shoppers great deals on gently used household and patio furniture, fine china and crystal, garden and shop tools, kitchen wares and appliances, home and holiday décor, electronics and more.

Free cider and cookies will be provided throughout the event.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Preschool’s scholarship fund and toward improving the play area that is available to the whole community when school is not in session.

The Little Village Foundation, a nonprofit organization and record label that searches out, discovers, records and produces music that otherwise would not be heard beyond the artist’s family and community, will also receive funds raised at the event to continue their work of supporting artists from non-traditional backgrounds.

Los Olivos Rotary Club annually donates around $40,000 to local nonprofits, vocation-oriented student scholarships, international peace-building efforts, local senior citizens and more.

Visitors are always welcome at club meetings at 5:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Grange Hall in Los Olivos.