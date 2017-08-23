Fall registration open for 80 tuition-free SBCC Career Skills Institute classes

This fall, local employees and job-seekers at all career stages can take charge of their futures with Career Skills Institute courses through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. These tuition-free courses can be completed in a few weeks and earn you digital badges. Registration is now open for the 86 tuition-free classes offered throughout the Fall Semester. Students who wish to complete digital badges in a single semester are urged to register now at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning to secure their spot in classes.

The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn and focuses on providing training for the workforce in a unique, flipped-classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems using the concepts learned. The result is an enhanced set of skills with a greater likelihood of job acquisition or career advancement. Digital badges provide a credential to show employers new skills in 27 areas of career advancement, and may be displayed on LinkedIn and other social media profiles.

All courses are offered tuition-free to job seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement. The convenient short courses are intended to be integrated into employers’ existing training programs at no cost and maximum return on investment.

“We want the entire community to know that the Career Skills Institute is here to support our local professionals, job-seekers, and those re-entering the job market,” said Corlei Prieto, School of Extended Learning Coordinator. “Our programs are based on the real-world feedback from employers throughout our region, so we are providing the skills most valuable and most critical for career advancement, job security and job acquisition.”

Register for classes and workshops online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. For more information or help registering, please call (805) 683-8282. Classes start throughout the term, which runs from August 21 through December 9, 2017.

Twenty-seven Career Skills Institute digital badges may be achieved during the Fall Semester including: Customer Relations, Effective Marketing Communication Management, High Performance Teams, Managing to Maximize Performance, Powerful Presentations, Sales Techniques, Strategic Marketing, Digital Design Basics, Digital Maker, Digital Printing: Newsletter and Magazine, Web Designer, Thrive and Survive in the Workplace, Basic Internet Skills, Basic Office Software Skills and Beginning Mac Skills.

Examples of the variety of classes coming up soon include:

Business

Accountability: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm , Wednesday, Sept. 6 . Course number: PRO NC064 (CRN 39868).

, . Course number: PRO NC064 (CRN 39868). Building High Performance Teams: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm , Thursday, Sept. 7 . Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39269).

, . Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39269). Promotional Marketing Tools: 6 pm – 8 pm , Mondays & Wednesdays, Sept. 11 – 25 . Course number: MKT NC001 (CRN 39740).

Design

Introduction to Adobe Illustrator: 1 pm – 3:15 pm , Fridays, Sept. 1 – Nov. 3 . Course number: GDP NC010 (CRN 39291).

, Fridays, . Course number: GDP NC010 (CRN 39291). Photoshop: 6:45 pm – 9 pm , Thursdays, Sept. 7 – Nov. 9 . Course number: MAT NC003 (CRN 39387).

, Thursdays, . Course number: MAT NC003 (CRN 39387). Photoshop: 9 am – 11:15 am , Fridays, Sept. 8 – Nov. 17 . Course number: MAT NC003 (CRN 39299).

, Fridays, . Course number: MAT NC003 (CRN 39299). Producing a Digital Newsletter: 8 am – 12 pm , Mondays, Sept. 11 & Sept. 18 . Course number: GDP NC041 (CRN 39292).

Technology

VMware vSphere Install and Configure: 6 pm – 9:05 pm , Tuesdays, Aug. 22 – Oct. 10 . Course number: CIS NC005 (CRN 39805).

, Tuesdays, . Course number: CIS NC005 (CRN 39805). Intro to the Macintosh: 9 am – 11:15 am , Tuesdays & Thursdays, Sept. 5 – 21 . Course number: COMP NC030 (CRN 39669).

, Tuesdays & Thursdays, . Course number: COMP NC030 (CRN 39669). Intro to Handheld Devices: 1 pm – 3:15 pm , Tuesdays, Sept. 5 – 26 . Course number: COMP NC070 (CRN 39326).

, Tuesdays, . Course number: COMP NC070 (CRN 39326). Online Research Skills: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm , Tuesdays, Sept. 5 – 26 . Course number: LIBR NC001 (CRN 39755).

, Tuesdays, . Course number: LIBR NC001 (CRN 39755). Intro to MS Excel: 12 pm – 2:30 pm , Thursdays, Sept. 7 – 28 . Course number: COMP NC063 (CRN 39323).

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visitwww.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.