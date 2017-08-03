Female country band to harmonize at Standing Sun

Staff Report

Rooted in three-part vocal harmonies, southern twang, and pop hooks, Honey County is a female country trio led by singer/songwriter Dani Rose, which will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Standing Sun in Buellton.

A Virginia native, Rose moved to Los Angeles in the early 2010s. There, she found herself gravitating toward the sounds, stories, and swagger of country music, and eventually she got an opportunity to open for LeAnn Rimes.

Launched in 2014, the group takes its name from a fictional place, a move that allows Rose and her two bandmates — Devon Jane and Katie Stump — to create their own landscape of story-driven country; modern, melodic pop; and punchy, and guitar-fueled rock. The trio’s lead guitarist, Jane has landed gigs with everyone from Keith Urban to Ceelo Green.

The band also earned a spot on the HBO series “True Blood” with its first single, “Blood From a Stone,” and it was a semi-finalist on VH1’s “Make a Band Famous” competition.

Standing Sun is at 92 2nd St. in Buellton, east of Avenue of the Flags.