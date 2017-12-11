Finals moved for SYV Allan Hancock classes

Classes will continue as scheduled at Allan Hancock College on Monday, December 11 at the college’s Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center to accommodate final exams, however the college’s Santa Ynez Valley Center will be closed Monday because the high school has canceled classes.

As a result, the two final exams scheduled for Monday evening at the Santa Ynez Valley Center will now take place in the Route 246 Ballroom at Hotel Corque at 400 Alisal Road in Solvang.

Doors will open at 5:45 pm and the exams will begin at 6 p.m.

Precautions will be taken and face masks will be available to students, faculty and staff.

Please check the college website at www.hancockcollege.edu for updates and more information.