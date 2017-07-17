Fire reported on Foxen Canyon Road north of Los Olivos

A vegetation fire was reported along Foxen Canyon Road at Zaca Station Road just north of Los Olivos on Monday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

“It’s currently 30 acres with the potential for 300-400 acres and along both sides of the road,” according to Mike Eliason of SBC Fire.

Resources from the Whittier Fire are being diverted to the area and eyewitnesses in the area have told the SYV Star that the sky crane helicopters are dropping water on the fire.

Foxen Canyon Road is now closed from Zaca Station to Alison Canyon according to CalTrans.

We will update when we get more information.