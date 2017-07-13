Firefighters trying to get a hold of Whittier Fire before heat and wind return

By SYV Star Staff

The moderate temperatures and mild wind are not expected to last much longer as the weather has been forecasted to change this weekend, according to fire officials.

More personel has been added to the Whittier Fire totaling 1,096 firefighters assigned with 68 fire engines, 23 hand crews, 10 dozers, 11 helicopters and six water tenders, according to CalFire indecent reports.

The fire has burned 12,263 acres and is still at 48 percent containment. There have been eight residences and 12 outbuildings burned so far, according to CalFire.

“Fire activity slowed as cooler temps and higher humidity moved over the fire area yesterday and overnight. Crews and engines took advantage building direct lines and reinforcing dozer lines to protecting the threatened Southern California Edison lines,” wrote CalFire officials.

On the northern fire edge, crews are patrolling the fireline, and extinguish hot spots and Caltrans crews began assessing repairs needed along Highway 154 which is still shut down.

To the west, line has been constructed from Hwy 154 to the rock quarry, and crews are making plans for indirect firelines around the steep canyons to connect fireline to Camino Ridge. Rollout on steep terrain continues to create small uphill runs on the west perimeter of the fire.

The vegetation is comprised of oak trees and brush that hasn’t burned since 1955 in the Refugio Fire. Combined with drought conditions there is a high percentage of fuel with new grasses from recent rains, according to the incident report.