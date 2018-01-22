First Bank opens new office

First Bank and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and reception Dec. 6 to celebrate the bank’s new location at The Merkantile shopping center in Solvang. Karen Bowker, First Bank’s assistant vice president and branch manager, noted that even though First Bank has been in Solvang since 1998, its previous location was much less visible.
