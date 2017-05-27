The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health will hold a free event focusing on colon cancer prevention. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Santa Barbara County, but up to 80 percent of deaths could be prevented through regular screening for individuals age 50 and older.

The Colon Cancer Prevention Forum will offer a free educational event on Thursday, June 1, where attendees will learn about preventing colon cancer through diet, regular screenings, and understanding hereditary risk factors.

A panel discussion will include the following experts and topics:

– Dr. Gary Van Deventer, “Demystifying the Screening Colonoscopy”

– Sarah Washburn, MS, RDN, CSO, “Nutrition Related to Colon Cancer Prevention”

– Danielle Sharaga, LCGC “Understanding Your Predisposition for Colon Cancer”

Tours of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Endoscopy Department will be offered beginning at 6 pm. The “Super Colon” – an inflatable giant colon, will be at the event for those who are interested in learning more about the colon.

“Colon cancer is preventable, but only if you get screened. We recommend that everyone over 50 be screened for colon cancer,” said Lisa Winebrenner, Oncology Wellness Manager at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Free Colon Cancer Prevention Forum

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital – Burtness Auditorium

Enter at Bath Street Entrance

Tours of the Cottage Endoscopy Lab begin 6 p.m.

Panel Discussion 6:45 p.m.

Space is limited. Please call to confirm your seat.

1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)

Information in Spanish and English

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara work in partnership to deliver exceptional cancer care to everyone in Santa Barbara County regardless of means. Their combined mission is to provide a comprehensive diagnostic, treatment, prevention and research program that allows cancer patients to receive the highest level of care without having to leave Santa Barbara. To keep the Central Coast on the vanguard of modern cancer care, this partnership invests in cutting-edge medical equipment, the recruitment of highly trained medical personnel, active participation in clinical research, the integration of oncology services, and the thoughtful introduction of promising new methods of treatment. With your help, we will continue to be the regional resource that the public and medical community can count on for education, prevention and leadership in the field of cancer while providing ongoing support to cancer patients and their families – regardless of means. To learn more, visit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic at www.ccsb.org or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org.