Free event offers help with joint pain — and golf

Staff Report

A free event by the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will offer training on how to keep joints healthy and tips to improve putting skills on the golf course.

“Putt with a Doctor” will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Glen Annie Golf Course in Goleta.

Presentations will include a physical therapist and occupational therapist demonstrating ways to protect joint health by using proper body movements while doing everyday activities.

An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Zmolek, who is affiliated with Cottage Health, will discuss joint pain and the best treatment options.

After the discussion, Glen Annie golf pros will share putting tips. The best putters will win a round of golf for two at Glen Annie.

The event is free but registration is required. To register or get more information, call 1-855-3-NO-PAIN (1-855-366-7246) or go to www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.