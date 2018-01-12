Gaffigan returns to Bowl with ‘Fixer-Upper Tour’

Staff Report

Stops on comedian Jim Gaffigan’s latest tour, “The Fixer-Upper Tour,” will include a stop at Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday, May 25.

Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Pollstar-nominated, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five.

He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life.

In December of 2014, Gaffigan became one of only 10 comics in history to sell out Madison Square Garden, and a few months prior he performed for Pope Francis and more that a million people at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

In 2016, Forbes named him one of the world’s highest-grossing comedians, and the Pandora streaming site recently announced that he is the most popular comic among its users, with more than 700 million spins to date.

In addition to his own television show, he has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to HBO’s cult hits “Flight of the Conchords” and “Bored to Death” to dramatic roles in all three versions of “Law & Order.” On the big screen, his credits include “Three Kings,” “Hot Pursuit,” “Super Troopers,” and “17 Again.”

Tickets range from $49.50 to $74.50, plus service charges. For information, call 805-962-7411. Tickets are on sale via AXS.com.