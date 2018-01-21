Gaviota film screening at the Wildling Jan. 27

Staff Report

The Wildling Museum will screen Gaviota: The End of Southern California on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Learn about our own coastline and what the impact of further development could result in. After the film, director Shaw Leonard will be answering questions from audience members.

For decades, activists have fought the land developers hungry to transform the Gaviota Coast into a profit. It was the passion and persistence of these activists that inspired the crew to begin exploring the coast with cameras. Each day spent on the coast revealed unsurpassed beauty and overwhelming diversity. Five years ago the crew began mapping the coast’s natural treasures and collecting footage. Gaviota: The End of Southern California is the culmination of this meticulous study of the coast. The 42 minute film leads an exploratory journey from winter to summer, spring to fall, from peak to valley and sea to sky and encounter breaching humpback whales, soaring red-tailed hawks, and elusive mountain lions. To learn more about the film and its crew or to watch the trailer, visit www.gaviotamovie.com.

Tickets will be $5 for Wildling Museum Members and $10 for non-members. To purchase tickets in advance, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/gaviotafilm/ or call 805-686-8315.