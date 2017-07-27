Gently used t-shirts sought for Gold Award project

By Victoria Martinez

Local Girl Scout and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School senior Madison Gann has set out to help the environment through her Gold Award project “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” by making reusable bags out of gently used t-shirts. She is currently collecting shirts of any color and size at locations around the valley.

“The goal of my Gold Award project is to help our community limit the use of hazardous plastic bags in the community and help the environment in a fun easy way,” shared Gann.

Gann has worked with the Buellton Rec Summer Camp and other local Girl Scouts to make more than 100 bags thus far. She plans on distributing the reusable bags at Solvang’s Farmer’s Market in the Fall.

Gann has also created a Youtube video on how people can make their own reusable t-shirt bags as part of her project. The video can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=2xD6EFi5SFU&feature= youtu.be

Shirt collection boxes can be found at the Buellton Rec Department, New Frontier’s Marketplace and the Buellton Library through the end of the month.

For more information, contact Madison Gann at gann.madison@gmail.com.