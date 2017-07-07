Girl Scout’s clinic to teach sewing, help others

By Victoria Martinez

Anyone interested can attend a clinic on July 22 to learn how to hand-sew buttons and use a basic stitch on a sewing machine, and then sew dresses from pillowcases to support a worthy cause.

Nicole Bastanchury, an incoming senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, will host the “Back to the Basics” sewing clinic at The Creation Station in Buellton from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Nicole collected the pillowcases during her Pillowcase Drive at the beginning of June.

The goal at the clinic will be to make 150 dresses and donate them to local homeless shelters and to the Little Dresses for Africa organization.

She created “Back to the Basics” after reflecting on an experience she had making the pillowcase dresses at a Bethania Lutheran Church community event. She wanted to both create something for those in need and also teach a skill she believes is lacking in today’s youth.

“I think sewing is kind of a lost trade, and I wanted to bring it back,” Nicole said.

Snacks and supplies will be provided at the clinic, but those attending are welcome to bring their own sewing machines.

For more information, send email to backtothebasics2017@gmail.com.