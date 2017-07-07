‘Gourmet Girls’ to give a ‘talk and taste’ at Wildling Museum

Staff report

Gail Kearns, Lindsey Moran and Denise Woolery, collectively known as the Gourmet Girls on Fire, often celebrate the great outdoors by spending a few days relaxing with friends and family at a favorite campsite.

Their can-do spirit and campfire meals make their outings a magical experience for anyone with an adventurous heart, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, the Gourmet Girls will be the focus of a “talk and taste” at the Wildling Museum.

Those attending will hear how they prepare their campsite to cook and sample some of the recipes featured in their cookbook, “The Gourmet Girls Go Camping.” Both experienced campers and rookies will enjoy learning how to replace ho-hum camping food with meals fit for royalty, museum officials said.

As veteran campers, they shun the idea of “glamping,” yet have everything needed for a comfortable encounter with nature.

One fellow camper noted, “I was surprised at the depth of creative problem-solving resulting in such well-orchestrated preparations, having only rocks and redwoods as a kitchen. Delightful!”

After their talk, the Gourmet Girls will sign copies of their cookbook, which will be available for purchase in the Wildling Museum gift shop.

For more information about the Wildling Museum, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support the local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.