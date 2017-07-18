Hancock leads in rate of transfers to Cal Poly

Staff Report

For the sixteenth year in a row, Hancock College students had the highest transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo of all community colleges in the state.

Hancock’s transfer acceptance rate of 64 percent was more than triple the state average of 21 percent of schools that transfer a significant number of students to the university.

Cal Poly’s Region 6 Spring Community College Update shows that 286 Hancock students applied to the university for fall 2017 and 182, or 64 percent, were accepted. The accepted students from Hancock had an average grade point average of 3.27.

The number of Hancock students accepted this year was the largest number in at least 14 years, and the transfer acceptance rate was the college’s highest rate in 10 years.

Hancock is one of eight community colleges from five counties included in Cal Poly’s Region 6. Overall, Cal Poly received 8,403 transfer applications for fall 2017 and accepted 1,786 students, or 21 percent.

Ashley Brackett, the transfer counselor in the college’s University Transfer Center, believes that Hancock’s high transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly is due, in part, to its university transfer counseling process, coupled with the quality of instruction that students receive as they prepare to transfer.

“Our acceptance rate is so high because the college has a high-achieving, transfer-minded student population. The college’s counseling and instructional faculty are truly dedicated to student success. Counselors are well trained and aware of what is needed to transfer to four-year universities,” Brackett said.

Over the last six years, Hancock has posted an average transfer acceptance rate to Cal Poly of 55 percent. The state average during that period is 19 percent.

For more information, call 805-922-6966, ext. 3363.