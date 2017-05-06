Hancock offering medical-industry courses

Staff report

People hoping for a career in healthcare can take a first step by registering for the medical assisting and medical billing and coding programs at Hancock College.

Applications for both of the two-semester programs are being accepted now for the fall semester. Online applications are available at www.hancockcollege.edu. Completed applications will be accepted in the college’s Health Sciences office (M-132) on the Santa Maria campus through May 31.

“Our programs are designed with local employers in mind,” said Susan Reardon, health sciences department chair at Hancock. “We’ve had an increasing number of students hired locally before they even finish the program. Each year the demand is growing.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for medical assistants will grow by 23 percent through 2024. California has the highest employment level in both medical assisting, and medical billing and coding. Salaries in both occupations are also expected to rise in California.

Students interested in other healthcare professions such as physicians assistants, nursing, radiology or even physicians can also find success through Hancock’s medical assisting programs, as many of those programs have long waiting lists and require work experience in the medical field to apply.

For more information contact the Allan Hancock College health sciences department at 805-922-6966, ext. 3384 or healthsciences@hancockcollege.edu