Hancock offering nearly 400 summer classes

Staff Report

This summer, Hancock College will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks. About 200 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 110 will be online, while almost 40 more will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Five- and 10-week classes begin Monday, June 5. The six- and eight-week courses start Monday, June 12.

Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 21. The college will offer nearly 1,200 classes during the fall semester, including 175 online and 120 at the Lompoc Valley Center.

The summer and fall class schedules are accessible through www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. You can search by term, subject, time, location or credits, among other options.

Free print copies of the summer and fall 2017 Schedule at a Glance will be available in the coming weeks at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area, while supplies last.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805-922-6966, ext. 3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

This summer, Hancock College Community Education will also offer dozens of classes including art, computer skills and applications, citizenship, GED test preparation, English as a Second Language, and many others. These classes are free, though some may require a minimal materials fee.

The college is offering a wide variety of College for Kids classes to help children stay busy and learn over the summer. Parents can choose from traditional classes like ballet, sewing and photography, as well as consider some new classes offered this summer like Science of Ice Cream and Seed to Table Family Cooking.

Community Education summer classes begin June 12.

Printed copies of the summer 2017 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes will hit mailboxes around the Central Coast, and be available at all campus locations in early May.

For more information about Community Education classes, call 805- 922-6966, ext. 3209.