The Santa Ynez Valley is expected to be hot and breezy on Friday, with a high around 100 degrees, and Saturday, before dropping down into the 80s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat wave and fire weather warnings in effect
There is also a Red Flag warning in effect for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Mountains (zones CAZ252, CAZ239) in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday July 8.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can create extreme fire behavior.
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY SUNDOWNER WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
- Winds…For tonight north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, strongest below passes and canyons and foothills of the Santa Ynez Range. Then 5-10 mph stronger Friday evening.
- Relative Humidity…Dropping to between 15 and 20 percent tonight and 10-15 percent Friday night. Lowest in the foothills and through the canyons.
- Temperatures…Mid 80s to mid 90s during the late afternoon and evening with isolated locations around 100, especially Friday in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Range.
- Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions may be favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
