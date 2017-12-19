Highway 101 overnight closure at Clark in Orcutt on Dec. 20

A full closure of northbound US Highway 101 at Clark Avenue will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 during the overnight hours.

This closure is necessary so Caltrans can perform repairs to the bridge girders over the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 at Clark Avenue.

Motorists headed northbound will exit/re-enter US 101 via the off/on ramps at Clark Avenue. Motorists will also encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Clark Avenue near the bridge.

The bridge work at this overcrossing is one of several locations which have been improved on US 101 and State Route 166 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The contractor for this $1.2 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA. This project is expected to be complete in late December, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information