Highway 101 lane closures at Gaviota to continue next week

A project to re-align the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will continue next week with motorists encountering a single lane of traffic on northbound US Highway 101 24/7 beginning Monday evening, May 8. This closure is necessary to perform construction on a new traffic lane.

During the duration of this project, motorists on northbound US Highway 101 are unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound US Highway 101 from Gaviota Beach Road. Northbound motorists may detour at the State Route 1 Interchange north of the tunnel before returning southbound.

All northbound lanes of US Highway 101 will remain open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists with delays not to exceed 15 minutes. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure the safety of everyone.

The contractor for this $7 million dollar project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA.

This project is expected to completed this month, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm