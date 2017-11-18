Highway 101 resurfacing to close freeway overnight Sunday

Staff Report

An emergency project to replace concrete slabs along a two-mile section of US Highway 101 in both directions through the City of Buellton will result in full overnight closures of US Highway 101 in the following areas:

A full closure of northbound US Highway 101 at State Route 246 will take place on Sunday Nov. 19 from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m . Motorists will exit/re-enter US Highway 101 via the on/off ramps at this location.

US Highway 101 at State Route 246 will take place on . Motorists will exit/re-enter US Highway 101 via the on/off ramps at this location. A full closure of southbound US Highway 101 will take place at McMurray Road on Monday, Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Motorists will detour onto Avenue of the Flags and State Route 246 before re-entering southbound US Highway 101.

The contractor for this $4 million project is Papich Construction of Grover Beach, CA. It is scheduled to be complete in early 2018, weather permitting.

This project is part of Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. This project is one of many being accelerated statewide to improve the distressed surface on the state highway system.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at:http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm