Highway 166 reopens since Alamo Fire started

Caltrans announced Wednesday evening via their Twitter page that Highway 166 was reopening since the Alamo Fire had forced the closure on July 6.

“Highway 166 ach way near Cuyama is now fully open from coast to valley so thanks for your patience and strong Cal Fire response,” District 5 wrote on Twitter.

The Alamo Fire continues to burn east of Santa Maria and is 70 percent contained and has charred 28,687 acres, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Fire officials also reduced the mandatory evacuation order to a warning Wednesday for access to residents only in the Tepusquet Canyon area.