Highway 246 improvements continue next week with lane closures in Buellton

Staff Report

A project to construct curb ramps and sidewalks on State Route 246 from east of Drum Canyon Road to the US Highway 101/State Route 246 Separation in Buellton will continue on Sunday, August 13 through Friday, August 18 with the installation of traffic loops beneath the pavement.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control between Industrial Way and the US Highway 101/State Route 246 Separation from 8 am until 4 pm and during the overnight hours from 7 pm until 6 am. Delays will not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $6.2 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara, CA. This project is expected to be complete by September 2017.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm