Hospital offers free nutrition classes for new year

As a new year begins, the community is invited to attend free nutrition and diabetes education classes at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
The one-hour classes led by clinical dietitian Stacey Bailey will meet regularly, most often at noon, through March in a conference room at the hospital, 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
“Begin a healthy new year with these fun, free, information-filled classes,” Bailey said. “You’re welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during class while we learn together. There’s no RSVP required and I hope you will attend whenever you can.”
Bailey provides both inpatient and outpatient dietary management and counseling services and helps with meal and menu for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. She also provides one-on-one nutrition sessions with a doctor’s referral.
For more information, call Bailey at 805-694-2351.
The schedule is as follows. The one-hour classes meet at noon unless specified otherwise.
Friday, Jan. 19 – Exercise & Your Health
Friday, Jan. 26 – Hormones and Weight Connections
Friday, Feb. 2 – Dietary Supplements
Monday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. – Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics
Friday, Feb. 9 – Detox Diets Deciphered
Monday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. – Conquering Diabetes Complications
Friday, Feb. 16 – Getting on Board with Healthy Eating Habits
Friday, Feb. 23 – The Caffeine Controversy
Monday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – Diabetes Management Options
Friday, March 2 – Inflammation and Diet
Monday, March 5, 11 a.m. – Diabetes & Exercise: What You Need to Know
Friday, March 9 – Portion Control is Possible
Friday, March 16 – Nuts for Your Health
Friday, March 23 – Seasonal Spring Eating Ideas
Friday, March 30 – Cholesterol & Fats, Oh My!