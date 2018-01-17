Hospital offers free nutrition classes for new year

Staff Report

As a new year begins, the community is invited to attend free nutrition and diabetes education classes at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

The one-hour classes led by clinical dietitian Stacey Bailey will meet regularly, most often at noon, through March in a conference room at the hospital, 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.

“Begin a healthy new year with these fun, free, information-filled classes,” Bailey said. “You’re welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during class while we learn together. There’s no RSVP required and I hope you will attend whenever you can.”

Bailey provides both inpatient and outpatient dietary management and counseling services and helps with meal and menu for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. She also provides one-on-one nutrition sessions with a doctor’s referral.

For more information, call Bailey at 805-694-2351.

The schedule is as follows. The one-hour classes meet at noon unless specified otherwise.

Friday, Jan. 19 – Exercise & Your Health

Friday, Jan. 26 – Hormones and Weight Connections

Friday, Feb. 2 – Dietary Supplements

Monday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. – Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics

Friday, Feb. 9 – Detox Diets Deciphered

Monday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. – Conquering Diabetes Complications

Friday, Feb. 16 – Getting on Board with Healthy Eating Habits

Friday, Feb. 23 – The Caffeine Controversy

Monday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – Diabetes Management Options

Friday, March 2 – Inflammation and Diet

Monday, March 5, 11 a.m. – Diabetes & Exercise: What You Need to Know

Friday, March 9 – Portion Control is Possible

Friday, March 16 – Nuts for Your Health

Friday, March 23 – Seasonal Spring Eating Ideas

Friday, March 30 – Cholesterol & Fats, Oh My!