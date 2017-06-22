‘Hyper-honest’ folk singer coming to Standing Sun

Star Staff Report

Singer-songwriter Matt Sucich was brought up in a well-adjusted household in Queens, N.Y., with a family that never gave him a reason to run, gave him room to figure things out, and supported most of his ambitions.

This, he says, might explain why it took him so long to write something worthwhile.

He also says he hasn’t changed his “hard to pronounce” last name or erased his catalogue to try to convince anyone that his latest work is some wildly impressive “debut.”

Sucich will be performing at 7 p.m. on June 23 at Standing Sun Live in Buellton, where he will go through his history and set list with an entertaining show in his folk-acoustic style.

He made his debut at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee, receiving praise especially for his love songs.

His influences range from Bob Dylan to Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and My Morning Jacket.

Standing Sun Live is the brain child of John Wright, who blends his wine with live music and good food.

“My intention is not to have a bar. I want this to be a place where people pay attention to the music and where people of all ages can come and get some culture from all over,” he said.

The winery at the eastern end of Second Street in Buellton has an open parking lot where food trucks park and patrons can sit outside to eat and listen to music. Kids also love coloring with sidewalk chalk or dancing to the music.

Standing Sun is at 92 Second St. off the Avenue of Flags in Buellton. The tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

For more information on live music and the art gallery, log onto www.standingsunwines.com or call 805-904-8072.