I am thankful for …

November 23, 2017 VIctoria Martinez Education, Lifestyle

Staff Report

As Thanksgiving approached, first-graders from Mrs. Wright and Ms. Hekhuis’ classes at Solvang School shared with the Star what they are thankful for this year.

my brother, my little sister, my mom, and my dad.

— Miguel

 

my family and my baby brother.

— Briana

my family because they are nice to me. I am nice to them.

— Josefine

 

my friends

— Allie

 

my family because my mom and dad give me food and water my sisters are nice to me.

— Henry

 

I am thankful for my classroom

— Xander

my sisters

— Jose

 

my dad for helping me

— Colin

 

my classroom

— Jaxson

 

my mom and grandma

— Clayton

 

my friends

— Johanna

 

my friends because they help me when I get hurt.

— Pablo

 

my friends

— Nicholas

my brother

— Stella

 

my mom, dad, aunt and uncles.

— David

 

my family

— Camila

 

my soccer practice

— Santiago

 

my family

— Jacob

 

God creating Earth for us.

— Hannah

 

my friends becus they help me.

— Bella

 

Pumpkin pie, mom and dad, games and dinner

Jacob

 

My MOM and DAD and my big brothers and my dog. And my ant and my school.

— Zeke

 

Mom, dad, Eive, my 4 month old baby cousin and 6 days until my birthday.

— Hudson

 

Love, family, sister, mom, dad.

— Chase

 

My mom and my dad, my big, brother my mom’s brother.

— Denise

 

My big brother and my mom and my dad and my baby sister and my dogs.

— Camila

 

I am thankful for food.

— Michael

 

My big brother, my mom, my dad, my baby brother

— Nathen

 

My mom and dad and my sister. My mom feeds me, my dad plays with me. My sister plays with me too.

— Andrew

 

Games, cars, moovees, and teachers and Lexia

— Owen

 

My mom and brother and my dog and my cats and my dad.

— Oliver

 

Mrs Wright. She is nice. My friends too.

— Love Alexa

 

My family, my dogs, my fish and food.

— Norah

 

My mom and little sister and dad and grama and school and granpa and 2 turtles, fish.

— Mando

 

My brother and my mom and my dad.

— Belen

 

My mom and my dad and my cousins and school.

— Joey

 

My mom, my dad, my famoly.

— Carlos

 

Food, wodr, sckool, math, tv, trees, mom, dad, pets, and that’s all!

— Emma

