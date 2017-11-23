Staff Report
As Thanksgiving approached, first-graders from Mrs. Wright and Ms. Hekhuis’ classes at Solvang School shared with the Star what they are thankful for this year.
I am thankful for…
my brother, my little sister, my mom, and my dad.
— Miguel
my family and my baby brother.
— Briana
my family because they are nice to me. I am nice to them.
— Josefine
my friends
— Allie
my family because my mom and dad give me food and water my sisters are nice to me.
— Henry
I am thankful for my classroom
— Xander
my sisters
— Jose
my dad for helping me
— Colin
my classroom
— Jaxson
my mom and grandma
— Clayton
my friends
— Johanna
my friends because they help me when I get hurt.
— Pablo
my friends
— Nicholas
my brother
— Stella
my mom, dad, aunt and uncles.
— David
my family
— Camila
my soccer practice
— Santiago
my family
— Jacob
God creating Earth for us.
— Hannah
my friends becus they help me.
— Bella
Pumpkin pie, mom and dad, games and dinner
Jacob
My MOM and DAD and my big brothers and my dog. And my ant and my school.
— Zeke
Mom, dad, Eive, my 4 month old baby cousin and 6 days until my birthday.
— Hudson
Love, family, sister, mom, dad.
— Chase
My mom and my dad, my big, brother my mom’s brother.
— Denise
My big brother and my mom and my dad and my baby sister and my dogs.
— Camila
I am thankful for food.
— Michael
My big brother, my mom, my dad, my baby brother
— Nathen
My mom and dad and my sister. My mom feeds me, my dad plays with me. My sister plays with me too.
— Andrew
Games, cars, moovees, and teachers and Lexia
— Owen
My mom and brother and my dog and my cats and my dad.
— Oliver
Mrs Wright. She is nice. My friends too.
— Love Alexa
My family, my dogs, my fish and food.
— Norah
My mom and little sister and dad and grama and school and granpa and 2 turtles, fish.
— Mando
My brother and my mom and my dad.
— Belen
My mom and my dad and my cousins and school.
— Joey
My mom, my dad, my famoly.
— Carlos
Food, wodr, sckool, math, tv, trees, mom, dad, pets, and that’s all!
— Emma