Staff Report

As Thanksgiving approached, first-graders from Mrs. Wright and Ms. Hekhuis’ classes at Solvang School shared with the Star what they are thankful for this year.

I am thankful for…

my brother, my little sister, my mom, and my dad.

— Miguel

my family and my baby brother.

— Briana

my family because they are nice to me. I am nice to them.

— Josefine

my friends

— Allie

my family because my mom and dad give me food and water my sisters are nice to me.

— Henry

I am thankful for my classroom

— Xander

my sisters

— Jose

my dad for helping me

— Colin

my classroom

— Jaxson

my mom and grandma

— Clayton

my friends

— Johanna

my friends because they help me when I get hurt.

— Pablo

my friends

— Nicholas

my brother

— Stella

my mom, dad, aunt and uncles.

— David

my family

— Camila

my soccer practice

— Santiago

my family

— Jacob

God creating Earth for us.

— Hannah

my friends becus they help me.

— Bella

Pumpkin pie, mom and dad, games and dinner

Jacob

My MOM and DAD and my big brothers and my dog. And my ant and my school.

— Zeke

Mom, dad, Eive, my 4 month old baby cousin and 6 days until my birthday.

— Hudson

Love, family, sister, mom, dad.

— Chase

My mom and my dad, my big, brother my mom’s brother.

— Denise

My big brother and my mom and my dad and my baby sister and my dogs.

— Camila

I am thankful for food.

— Michael

My big brother, my mom, my dad, my baby brother

— Nathen

My mom and dad and my sister. My mom feeds me, my dad plays with me. My sister plays with me too.

— Andrew

Games, cars, moovees, and teachers and Lexia

— Owen

My mom and brother and my dog and my cats and my dad.

— Oliver

Mrs Wright. She is nice. My friends too.

— Love Alexa

My family, my dogs, my fish and food.

— Norah

My mom and little sister and dad and grama and school and granpa and 2 turtles, fish.

— Mando

My brother and my mom and my dad.

— Belen

My mom and my dad and my cousins and school.

— Joey

My mom, my dad, my famoly.

— Carlos

Food, wodr, sckool, math, tv, trees, mom, dad, pets, and that’s all!

— Emma