International artists, students to celebrate guitar in Solvang

Staff report

Song In My Heart Studio has invited the European-American Youth Guitar Orchestra and five international guitarists and educators to join in a celebration of the guitar on Sunday, July 30, in Solvang.

More than 38 guitar students from Stuttgart, Germany, as well as Pasadena and Solvang will perform at multiple locations. Master classes and workshops have been arranged to provide local students the opportunity to work with the international faculty.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with classical guitar master classes at Song In My Heart studio. Classical guitar enthusiasts can apply for audition or attend to observe.

A group of students will provide music during the 9:30 a.m. worship service at Bethania Lutheran church and then at Solvang Coffee Company, the Book Loft and other locations throughout Solvang.

In the afternoon, a workshop for all ages on how to play guitar and sing along will be conducted by two popular guitarists from Stuttgarter Musikschule in Germany.

The festival will end with a free public concert featuring the 38-member European-American Youth Guitar Orchestra at 7 p.m. at Bethania Lutheran Church, 621 Atterdag Road (www.Bethanialutheran.net).

The orchestra’s eclectic repertoire, much of it written for them, is a mix of classical, jazz, rock and even a little cartoon music.

The visiting guitars and educators are Dr. Connie Sheu, Dr. Adam Pettit, Felix Bullock, Irina Kircher from Germany and Alfonso Montes from Venezuela.

For more information or to register, visit www.simheart.com or call 805-245-1996.