January 16th-February 5th Events Calendar

January

17

Community Day – Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang; Free Admission; www.wildlingmuseum.org.

18

Tower Pizza 25th Anniversary Party – All day. 436 Alisal Road C, Solvang, Fun, giveaways, special deals; www.towerpizzasolvang.com.

Mental Health First Aid Training – 8 a.m.p-5 p.m. Tribal Hall, 100 Via Juana Road, Santa Ynez. This course is designed to help individuals better understand behavioral health issues and respond to crisis. Space is limited; Christina Swift 694-2679 or cswift@sythc.org.

19

Exercise & Your Health Class – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free; (805) 688-6431.

“3 Doors Down” Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez; 21 and older; $55 and up; www.chumashcasino.com.

21

SYV Restaurant Week – Jan. 21-27. Participating Restaurants offer 3 course tasting menus for $20.18, excluding tax and tip; www.dinesyv.com.

24

Rummage and Book Sale Donation Drop Off – Jan. 24-25. 4-8 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. We will accept donations in the form of gently used kitchenware, working electronics, furniture, home decor, movies, and toys. Please no bedding, pillows, or mattresses. Proceeds go to sending students to the ELCA Youth Gathering in Houston, where they will help rebuild communities; (805) 688-4637.

State of the City Solvang Luncheon – 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Root 246, 420 Alisal Road, Solvang. Keynote Speaker: Susan M. Houghton, Executive Director- College Advancement at Allan Hancock College and State of the City Report brought to you by Brad Vidro. $35; Must R.S.V.P. to taryn@solvangchamber.com.

25

Reagan Library Trip – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $45/person. Pre-registration required.; www.buelltonrec.com.

Thomas Fire Toy Drive – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vivid Financial Management, 340 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt. Accepting brand new, unwrapped gifts or money. Donations to provide for families and schools in need. Donations accepted until Jan. 12; carl@vividfm.com or (805) 937-4556.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” Screening – 6:30 p.m. Standing Sun Wines, 92 2nd St., Buellton. Food and Wine available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m. A discussion with Dr. Jim Powell will be taking place afterwards. Free.

26

Hormones and Weight Connections Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free; (805) 688-6431.

Rec ’n’ Roll – 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Families with Children 10 years and younger, 6:30-8 p.m. Solvang Veteran’s Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. All ages, $4 general admission, $6 with skates, $10 with skate rental. (805) 688-1086.

“Alan Parsons Project” Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez; 21 and older; $25 and up; www.chumashcasino.com.

27

Rummage and Book Sale – 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Proceeds go to sending students to the ELCA Youth Gathering in Houston, where they will help rebuild communities; (805) 688-4637.

Westside German Shepherd Rescue Adoption Event – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Marketplace Drive, Goleta; rescuepupssb@gmail.com or www.sheprescue.org.

“Gaviota: The End of Southern California” Movie Screening – 3-5 p.m. Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang; $5/members or $10/non-members; www.wildlingmuseum.org.

28

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church 38th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Concert Series – 7-9 p.m. 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. $20/person or $10/Student with ID.; (805) 688-4454 or www.smitv.org.

31

Disneyland Resort Trip – 7 a.m. depart Solvang Veteran’s Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. 11:30 p.m. return. Select between visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park. Pre-registration required. $140; www.buelltonrec.com.

February 2

Dietary Supplements Seminar – 12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free; (805) 688-6431.

Growing Possibilities AG Forum – 12-4:30 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria. $65.; www.econallianceagforum2018.eventbrite.com.

“Steven Wright” Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez; 21 and older; $25 and up; www.chumashcasino.com.

3

Big Splash Cannonball Carnival – Santa Ynez High School Pool, 2975 Hwy 246, Santa Ynez. Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation.; (786) 863-4300 or www.syvaquatics.org.

4

Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics Seminar – 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang. Free; (805) 688-6431.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m., Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton, $3; 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class, 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring, 1 p.m. every other Monday; Senior Issues, 1 p.m. every other Monday; Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting, 9 a.m.; computer class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge and poker, 1 p.m.; Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Every Wednesday

Yoga, 9:15 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.: Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

After School Wednesdays – 2-5 p.m., Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 E. Highway 246, Unit A, Buellton. Pre-registration and fee required; 693-0714.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m., First Street between Mission Drive and Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m., Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

Arthritis Class, 10:15 a.m.; poker, 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m., Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center offers a support group for brain injury survivors and caregivers; www.jodihouse.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10 a.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

Home School PE, 2:45-3:45 p.m., and Itty Bitty Sports, 4-4:45 p.m., Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez; 686-2037.

Every Saturday

Junior Golf Clinics – Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton; free; 698-6224 or bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m.; 688-4515 or www.sbparks.org.

KidKraft – 2-2:45 p.m., 2nd Saturday of each month, Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang; monthly art class for kids of all ages; $5/child, adult admission included.

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see a full schedule of programs and events that range from adult and youth sports to teen dances, field trips, excursions and more.