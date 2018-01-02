January 2-15 Events Calendar

Email items for this calendar to news@santaynezvalleystar.com.

2

Youth Swim Lessons and Seal Swim Team begin – Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. Visit www.ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

Overview: The Ariel Photography of Bill Dewey – Now through March 12; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang; www.wildlingmuseum.org.

5

Community Tree Burn – 5-7 p.m. Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang; 688-7529.

6

Youth basketball begins – Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez; www.ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

Make Your Own Cutting Board – 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 100 Industrial Way, Unit G, Buellton. No experience necessary; shaunboydmadethis@gmail.com or 694-8095.

The Boar’s Head Festival – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Celebrate The Feast of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day) with a pageant, bagpipers and drummers, and a meal. Free.

Sip and Scents – 7-9 p.m. The Parlor Co., 446 Alisal Road, Solvang. Create your own perfume, explore 50 different scents and sip complimentary champagne while listening to 1920s jazz; $40, space limited; theparlorcomercantile@gmail.com or 686-1852.

11

Lego Robotics begin – Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez; building a team robot; www.ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

YMCA Open House – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. Join during the event and the entire month is complimentary; www.ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

12

“Queen Nation” performance – 8 p.m., Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez; 21 and older; $15; www.chumashcasino.com.

13

Battle of the Vessels – 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Road, Solvang. Exclusive tasting of wines from oak barrels, concrete tanks and clay amphorae; $60/club member, $75 for others; Kelsey@zacamesa.com or 688-9339.

“Fight the Fire” fundraiser – 3-7 p.m., Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Avenue of Flags, Buellton; benefitting the Thomas Fire Fund via the United Way. Live performances, food vendors, beer, wine, raffles, silent auction.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m., Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton, $3; 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class, 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring, 1 p.m. every other Monday; Senior Issues, 1 p.m. every other Monday; Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting, 9 a.m.; computer class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge and poker, 1 p.m.; Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Every Wednesday

Yoga, 9:15 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.: Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

After School Wednesdays – 2-5 p.m., Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 E. Highway 246, Unit A, Buellton. Pre-registration and fee required; 693-0714.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m., First Street between Mission Drive and Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m., Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

Arthritis Class, 10:15 a.m.; poker, 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m., Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center offers a support group for brain injury survivors and caregivers; www.jodihouse.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10 a.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive; 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, West Highway 246, Buellton; 688-4571.

Home School PE, 2:45-3:45 p.m., and Itty Bitty Sports, 4-4:45 p.m., Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez; 686-2037.

Karaoke – Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; free; 805-691-9134.

Friday Night Jazz – 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 29, The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Food and drink available for purchase; no cover charge; www.bearandstar.com.

Every Saturday

Junior Golf Clinics – Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton; free; 698-6224 or bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m.; 688-4515 or www.sbparks.org.

KidKraft – 2-2:45 p.m., 2nd Saturday of each month, Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang; monthly art class for kids of all ages; $5/child, adult admission included.

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see a full schedule of programs and events that range from adult and youth sports to teen dances, field trips, excursions and more.