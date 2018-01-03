January 2018 Events at Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

Admission to all events is free, thanks to the Friends of the Library of SYV and Buellton Friends of the Library for funding assistance.

Please note that all county libraries will be closed Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Day.

EVENTS

Thurs., Jan. 4: 1-1:50 p.m. “TED and Conversation.” Come view one or two short talks from the famous TED Talks series, and explore the topic together afterward; call for the topic. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Fri., Jan 12: 4-5 p.m. “ReadAloud: Treasure Island.” A play-reading group for adults, teens and children 9 and up. In January we’ll read the Robert Louis Stevenson classic adventure tale, adapted by Bryony Lavery for the National Theater in London. Scripts are available for preview; call or email to reserve a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Thurs., Jan. 18, 12-6 p.m. Board Game Day. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Thurs., Jan. 18, 4-5 pm “Pokemon Trading Card Club.” The group meets at 4 p.m. on monthly Board Game days to both trade and battle; beginners welcome; decks available for borrowing. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Fri., Jan. 19: 4-5 p.m. “ReadAloud: Treasure Island, continued.” A play-reading group for adults, teens and children 9 and up. Call or email to reserve a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Sat., Jan. 20: 2-4 p.m. Movie: “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” 2017 action, adventure, drama, rated PG-13. ​ Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115

Sat., Jan. 20: 4-5 p.m. “Coding Club Startup.” Come learn about code, and what you can create. All ages welcome to this introductory meeting. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Wed., Jan. 24: 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Music Together.” A music participation program for you and your baby, toddler or preschooler. Diane Byington of Solvang Conservatory shares songs, instrument play, rhythm chants and movement in a relaxed, playful setting. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214.

Thurs., Jan. 25: 7:30 p.m. Movie: ”Lone Woman of San Nicholas Island.” A special opportunity to view filmmaker Paul Goldsmith’s 2017 documentary, based on the true story of a Native American woman who was left alone on San Nicolas Island for 18 years during the 19th century. The filmmaker will be present, and a short discussion will be held after the screening. Co-sponsored by the SYV Natural History Society. Los Olivos Library/Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos; 805-688-4214

Fri., Jan. 26: noon-5:30 p.m. “Family Board Game Day/Puzzle Club.” Come play Gone Fishin’, No Stress Chess, Blokus, Yahtzee, and Connect Four, or help put together a few puzzles. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115

Fri., Jan 26: 4 – 5 p.m. “ReadAloud: Treasure Island, continued.” A play-reading group for adults, teens and children 9 and up; call or email to reserve a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Sat., Jan. 27: 1-2:40 p.m. Movie: “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” 2017 documentary, rated PG. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Tues., Jan. 30: 10-11 a.m. “The Purple Marble.” PCPA Outreach Tour’s musical adaptation of young local author Tiffany Antoci’s book by the same title. Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Tues., Jan. 30: 4-5:15 p.m. “Arts for Humanity: Pocket Books Workshop.” Create a pocket book, in which each pocket has art that tells a story in pictures, words or abstract art, using collage, stamps, drawing or any combination. Ages 7 and up. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.

CONTINUING PROGRAMS

Every Monday, 11 a.m., “Preschool Storytime” Bringing your preschoolers to storytime will help get them ready to read! Stay for a craft or play session afterward and make a new friend. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115

Every Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., “Preschool Storytime,” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., “One-on-One Tutoring: E and Audiobooks on your Mobile Device.” Drop in for a free 20-minute session and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone). Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115

Every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., “Wiggly Storytime” Short stories, songs, rhymes and activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Be ready to participate with your child, and spend some time being silly together. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214

Every Other Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Reading with Dogs. Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.

Every Thurs., 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Reading with Dogs. Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214.

LIBRARY INFORMATION

Buellton: 140 W. Highway 246, 805-688-3115, BuelltonLibrary@santabarbaraCA.gov

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m.;

Sunday and Thursday, closed.

Solvang: 1745 Mission Drive, 805-688-4214, SolvangLibrary@santabarbaraCA.gov

Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, closed

Los Olivos: Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Santa Ynez: 3598 Sagunto St.

Saturday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.