Julefest adds ‘gløgg contest’ to wine-beer walk

Staff Report

A new event, a gløgg contest, will be added to the annual Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10.

Popular in Denmark around the Christmas holidays, gløgg is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine. The recipe usually contains red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves and honey as well as aquavit, rum or brandy in varying combinations.

“Many of the wine and beer makers also will be creating gløgg, a hot toddy for you to taste along with their regular offerings. Plus, you can be the judge and vote for your favorite Solvang gløgg with a ballot included in your passport,” said Special Program Manager Daniel Lahr at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau. “Bragging rights will be awarded after the votes are tabulated by Dec. 16.”

Participating locations include Cali Love, Casa Cassara, Copenhagen Sausage Garden, Crosshatch Wine Tasting, Dascomb Cellars, Feliz Noche Cellars, Lions Peak Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen, Lucky Dogg Winery, Olive House, Presidio Winery, Royal Oaks Winery, Solvang Brewing Company, Sort This Out Cellars, The Backroom at Valley Brewers, The Good Life, Toccata, and Wandering Dog Wine Bar.

Tickets for the “Skål Stroll” wine and beer walk are $45 per person and include tastings at all locations, a passport and map, souvenir glass and a gløgg contest ballot.

The event, for adults only, is expected to sell out; advance-sale tickets are available at www.solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest/#wine-beer-walk.

Tickets can then be picked up at the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on event days.

Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Waste Management and other area businesses. All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission (excluding Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Skål Stroll).

For more detailed information about all events, please visit www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest/ or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.