Julefest holiday highlights announced

Staff Report

With a theme of “A Danish Tradition,” Solvang will sparkle again during the 2017 annual Julefest from Dec. 1 through Jan. 5.

Julefest (pronounced Yule-Fest) will feature free visits with Santa in Solvang Park; “Shop, Mingle & Jingle” weekends; wine and beer walks; the traditional community tree-lighting ceremony; the Julefest Parade and community Nativity Pageant.

There will also be open houses at local retailers, special concerts and more taking place throughout the season — with activities continually being announced in the coming weeks and updated at www.SolvangUSA.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest.

Throughout Solvang, more than 150 one-of-a-kind boutiques and specialty shops will offer everything from clogs to Danish porcelain to handmade lace, leather, iron art, jewelry, clothing, elegant antiques and collectibles, beautiful imported objects, vibrant arts and crafts, and colorful home furnishings. Toy and novelty stores offer playful options for stocking stuffers and kids of all ages.

Santa will be in Solvang for free visits and photos ops for the whole family, according to Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Special Programs Manager Daniel Lahr,

“We’re thrilled to welcome Santa Claus, also known as Julemanden (The Christmas Man) in Danish, to Solvang Park at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street again this year,” he said.

Families are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the moments with the children and Santa during these days and times: