Julefest wraps up with hot event

Star Report

The annual Christmas Tree Burn in Solvang will close the 2017 Julefest celebration and open the new year from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, in the field at Mission Santa Ines.

The event, coordinated by the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department and supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, is billed as one of the largest fire safety demonstrations and community holiday gatherings on California’s Central Coast.

There will be free, live entertainment as well as refreshments for purchase.

Last year’s event was canceled because of rain, so the trees were chipped up for mulch, according to Solvang officials. They promised to announce as quickly as possible if rain is expected to delay or cancel this year’s event.

All area residents are invited to bring their tree (with stands and ornaments removed) to the big burn pile until 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.

For more details, call Solvang Parks & Rec at 805-688-PLAY or visit www.solvangusa.com/events/annual-christmas-tree-burn/. Mission Santa Ines is at 1760 Mission Drive in Solvang.