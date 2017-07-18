July 18-31 Events Calendar



18

Computer Aided Quilting using Pro-Stitcher – 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 CA-246, Buellton. Instructor Kelly Ashton will teach students the basics in creating custom designs using computer guided quilting systems. $150 class fee includes lunch. To register, visit www.thecreationstation.com.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover- Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton and Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Drop off your favorite stuffed animal for a night of fun at the library! When you pick them up the next day, we’ll have photos for you of the animals’ antics! Drop off animals between 3-4:45 p.m.; pick-up after noon the next day. If you don’t have a stuffed animal, the library can lend you one!

“Lend Me a Tenor” Performance by Pacific Conservatory Theater-Now through July 23rd. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St, Solvang. For tickets, visit www.pcpa.org.

19

Community Day-11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free Museum Day. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Sip, Savor and Save Solvang 3rd Wednesday-All day event. Features deals at local merchants, live music, and a Wine and Beer Walk. Visit www.solvang3rdwednesday.com.

Community Dinner-5:30-7 p.m. Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571. Free and open to the entire community. Visit www.buelltonseniorcenter.org.

21

Stuffed Animal Sleepover- Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton and Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Drop off your favorite stuffed animal for a night of fun at the library! When you pick them up the next day, we’ll have photos for you of the animals’ antics! Drop off animals between 3-4:45 p.m.; pick-up after noon the next day. If you don’t have a stuffed animal, the library can lend you one!

Movie in the Park “Moana”- 7:30 p.m. Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Dr. and First St. Free. Hot chocolate and popcorn available for purchase.

22

Afternoon Movie Screening “Lion”-1 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Olde School Golf School Junior Classes-1:30 p.m. PGA Professional Bob Kotowski will be instructing youth age students in beginners courses each Saturday. Call 698-6224 for more information.

Marker Workshop Art Bots: 2 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Call 688-3115.

23

Jazz and Beyond featuring “trioKAIT”-3 p.m. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St, Solvang. trioKAIT shuffles influences via Kait’s unconventional compositions. A piano trio for a random-access generation. $110/full concert series or $30/induvial concert. Visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.com.

24

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Swim Lessons Begin-Visit www.ciymca.org or call 686-2037 for information on the variety of classes available.

Storytellers Summer Camp-24th through 28th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 McClelland Street, Santa Maria. Does your child dream of being an artist or author? Jill Iversen, the Discovery Museum’s artist in residence, will lead campers, ages 8-12, in daily art and creative writing projects. The week will culminate with a young authors fair showcasing the campers’ work. $85/members or $100/non-members. Space is limited. To register, visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.

Ravine Summer Day Camp with Buellton Parks and Rec-7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Ravine Water Park, 2301 Airport Rd., Paso Robles. Drop off and pick up at Buellton Rec Center. To register, Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

25

Storytime Michael Katz-10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

26

Santa Barbara Wine Country: Do We Have a Viable Future? Seminar-1:30-5:30 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Marriot, 555 McMurray Rd, Buellton. The Econ Alliance will be hosting this event that discusses the sustainability of wine production and sales within our community. $65/individual ticket. Table sponsorships available. Visit www.econallieancewineforum.eventbrite.com.

28

YMCA Parent’s Night Out

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Fundraiser-5:30-9 p.m. 3596 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Fundraiser to benefit the museum. Guests will be welcomed by Mariachi Lo Mejor De Jalisco then entertained by Equestrian entertainer and trick roper, Ramon Becerra all while enjoying specially selected Foley wines. A delicious “Fiesta Buffet” will be served and museum supporters will have the opportunity to bid on exciting auction packages, including a special filming of Gordon Ramsay’s show at Fox studios, or an exciting evening of music by the T-Bone Ramblers. After the auction, the evening’s headliner, Dave Stamey will entertain with his special selection of music that gained him, “Six time entertainer of the year by the Western Music Association”. $100/member and $125/non-member. Reserve a spot by calling 688-7889 or visit www.santaynezmuseum.org.

29

International Guitar Festival-All Day event in Solvang. Song In My Heart Studio has invited European-American Youth Guitar Orchestra and five international guitar artists and educators to join in celebration of guitar. Over 38 guitar students from Stuttgart (Germany), Pasadena and Solvang will collaborate and perform at multiple locations. Master classes and workshops are organized to provide local students the benefit of international faculty talent. Visit www.simheart.com.

Buellton BBQ Bonanza-11 a.m.-2 p.m. River View Park. Music, vendors, cookie contest. Free. Visit www.buelltonrec.com

31

Pyjama Drama-31st through August 4th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 McClelland Street, Santa Maria. Kids ages 5 to 7 will spend the week singing, dancing, and playing make believe with PCPA alumnae Megan Walker of Pyjama Drama. Campers in this internationally acclaimed program will perform for their families at the end of the week. $85/members or $100/non-members. Space is limited. To register, visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.

Vacation Bible School-9 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. Visit www.syvpc.org.

Summer Quilt Camp-31st through 4th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 CA-246, Buellton. $150 course fee not including the cost of supplies. To register visit www.thecreationstation.com.

Santa Ynez Valley Youth Football and Cheer First Practice-5 p.m. SYHS Elks Field. Make sure registration forms are completed by visiting www.pirateyfl.com for football or e-mail mltay@comcast.net for cheer.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Senior Issues-2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Weight Room-6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting-9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Easy Riders Indoor Cycle-11-11:30 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Preschool Storytime-11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Music Under the Stars-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

Adult Dance West Coast Swing Basics-7 p.m. Solvang Vets Hall. Free.

Solvang Summer Concert Series-5-8 p.m. Occurring through August 16th. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. The Series features musicians and bands of varied genres playing to crowds of both locals and tourists, who are invited to picnic in the Park during the family-friendly, evening concert events. Free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Solvang Farmers Market-2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Yoga-9:15 a.m.; Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet-1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Wiggly Storytime-10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Thursday

Line Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Arthritis Class- 10:15 a.m.; Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Chair Excercises-10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors-3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Old Town Market Kick Off-5-8 p.m. 100 South H. St., Lompoc. Farmers Market featuring food, drinks, activities, music and vendors.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Live Music Under the Stars-Mad and Vin Courtyard at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang. Enjoy live entertainment every Saturday evening in the newly renovated courtyard. Bar menu eats and drinks available during the event. For more information call 688-3121.

Guided Nature Walk-10:00-11:30 a.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Junior Rangers-12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Geared towards children ages 3 and up. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“Going Batty”-Meet at Dusk. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Talk and living exhibit of local bats. Watch them as they come out to feed. Seasonal event ending in September. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“New Music” Concerts-3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Listen to indie singer/songwriter Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians play his original Americana in a beautiful shaded garden.

Every Week

Crafting-Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!