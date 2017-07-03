July 4-17 Events Calendar

4

Fourth of July events — Parade begins at Mission Santa Ines at 11 a.m.; noon-2 p.m. barbecue and T-Bone Ramblers performance in Solvang Park. Festival begins at 2 p.m.; fireworks after dark.

5

Cloud 10 Day Camp with Buellton Rec Center-5th through 7th. Cloud 10 Jump Club, 187 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara. $60-170. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Shawn McMaster, Magician-10:30 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

PGA Junior Golf League hosted by Olde School Golf School-3:30 p.m. Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Dr., Buellton. For more information contact 698-6224.

6

Maker Workshop: A Book is a Place-4 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

7

Mommy and Me Yoga with Buellton Rec Center-Friday’s July 7th through August 11th. 10:30 a.m. $60/session. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Surf Camp with Buellton Rec-July 7th through 9th and 17th through 21st. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 11-15. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Movies in the Park “Zootopia”-7:30 p.m. Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Dr. and First St. Free. Hot chocolate and popcorn available for purchase.

8

Movie Screening “Pete’s Dragon”-Dusk. Kalyra, 343 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Free. Food truck, popcorn and wine for sale.

Chuck Cannon Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St, Buellton. $12 standing room, $17 for reserved seating. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

9

Bocce Tournament by the Santa Ynez Valley Bocce Foundation-Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Ave Of The Flags, Buellton. Net proceeds benefit the SYV Bocce Foundation, a non profit organization promoting the sport for all ages. $1,500 Grand Prize. $300 entry fee (team of 4). Register by July 7th. Visit www.syvbocce.com.

10

Robotics Summer Camp-10th through 14th. 1-5 p.m. Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Mentors from Orcutt Academy’s Spartatroniks Robotics Team will teach campers to program FIRST LEGO League robots for a “Battle of the Bots” competition at the end of the camp. Ages 8-14. $100/member or $150/non-member. To register visit www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org.

Super Hero Camp with Solvang Parks and Rec-July 10th and 11th. 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. $40 registration fee. Visit www.cityofsolvang.com.

Roller Skating Day Camp with Buellton Rec Center-10th through 14th. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

11

Todd Rogers Sand Volleyball-Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 8:30-10 a.m. Ages 6-10. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 11-14. $150/session. Join Olympic Gold champion Todd Rodgers at Sunny Beach. To register call 688-7529.

Youth Art Class Series with Gypsy Studios-Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 1-3 p.m. 597 Ave of the Flags, Ste 103, Buellton. This six-session class is intended for students ages 10-15 years old. This class will equip them with basic techniques and fundamentals of composition, perspective and color theory. Beginner to Intermediate painter’s welcome. $160. Supply kit purchase required. Register at www.gypsystudioart.com.

12

Musician Nathalia!-12 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Free.

Santa Barbara County Fair-12th through 16th. Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 South Thornburg St., Santa Maria. For pricing and a full list of events visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

Stand Up! Sit Down! Freemotion Quilting Education Open House-Free. 4 p.m. Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 CA-246, Buellton. Join this open house and experience what it feels like to use a stand up or sit down quilting machine. You will also learn about the classes and events offered. Visit www.thecreationstation.com.

13

Adult Bocce with Buellton Parks and Rec-Thursday’s through August 24th beginning at 5:45 or 7 p.m. Alisal River Course, 150 Alisal Rd, Solvang. Teams of 6-12 people. $250/team. Register at www.buelltonrec.com.

14

Grand Opening of “The Landing” by Gypsy Studios-5:30-7 p.m. 597 Ave of the Flags, Ste 103, Buellton. Ribbon Cutting and open house. Enjoy appetizers and bubbly as you learn more about what art classes will be offered. For more information visit www.gypsystudioart.com.

Movie in the Park “Goosebumps”-7:30 p.m. Oak Park. Free. Popcorn and Hot Coco available for purchase.

15

Color Fun Run-9:15 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. Color Run begins. $25 adult registration fee. $10 children. 636 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Run to raise awareness of Atterdag at Home, an outreach program that helps home bound seniors stay connected to the community. For more information call Sammy at 688-3263.

Movie Afternoon “The Lego Batman Movie”-2 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton.

16

Uncle Lucious Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St, Buellton. $12 standing room, $17 for reserved seating. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

17

Water Slides Day Camp with Buellton Rec Center-17th through 21st. Lopez Lake Recreation Area. Visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Martial Arts Sports Camp with Solvang Parks and Rec-July 17th through 20th. Visit www.cityofsolvang.com.

Make it & Take it On the Longarm Frame- 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. On the Frame Instructor: Kelly Ashton & Creation Station Staff. $110. Visit www.thecreationstation.com.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Senior Issues-2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Weight Room-6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting-9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Preschool Storytime-11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Music Under the Stars-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

Adult Dance West Coast Swing Basics-7 p.m. Solvang Vets Hall. Free.

Solvang Summer Concert Series-5-8 p.m. Occurring through August 16th. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. The Series features musicians and bands of varied genres playing to crowds of both locals and tourists, who are invited to picnic in the Park during the family-friendly, evening concert events. Free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Solvang Farmers Market-2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Yoga-9:15 a.m.; Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet-1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Wiggly Storytime-10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Thursday

Line Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Arthritis Class- 10:15 a.m.; Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Chair Excercises-10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors-3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Live Music Under the Stars-Mad and Vin Courtyard at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang. Enjoy live entertainment every Saturday evening in the newly renovated courtyard. Bar menu eats and drinks available during the event. For more information call 688-3121.

Guided Nature Walk-10:00-11:30 a.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Junior Rangers-12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Geared towards children ages 3 and up. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“Going Batty”-Meet at Dusk. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Talk and living exhibit of local bats. Watch them as they come out to feed. Seasonal event ending in September. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“New Music” Concerts-3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Listen to indie singer/songwriter Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians play his original Americana in a beautiful shaded garden.

Every Week

Crafting-Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!