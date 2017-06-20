June 20 -July 2 Events Calendar

June B Events Calendar Santa Ynez Valley Star

June

20

Boomers Summer Day Camp with Buellton Parks and Rec-June 20th-23rd. Daily to weekly sessions available. Visit www.buelltonrec.com for more information.

“Beauty and the Beast” Performance presented by PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theater-June 21st through July 2nd. No showings on June 22nd. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. Call 922-8313 for ticket sales.

21

Row by Row Sewing-8 a.m. Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 East Hwy 246, Unit A, Buellton. Call 693-0174 for more information.

65th Lompoc Flower Festival-June 21st through June 25th at 10 a.m. Parade, Carnival and Live music. $4. Food and beverages available for additional purchase. Visit www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com.

Community Day-11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free Museum Day.

Ukelele Jim! Children’s Songs and More-12 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Music Under the Stars featuring the Art Green and Tony Martinez-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday from through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

22

Living Trust Seminar-4-5 p.m. 1607 Mission Dr. Suite 107, Solvang. Seminar presented by the North County’s only State Bar Certified Estate and Trust Specialist Lana Clark. Learn how to determine if you need a trust, how assets are transferred outside probate and trust control and learn how to simplify an outdated trust. Free. Call to reserve a seat at 688-3939.

The History of Rancho Los Olivos Presentation and Book Signing by Joanna Bard Newton-5:30 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. $10 museum members, $15 non-members. Purchase tickets by calling (805) 688-7889 or visiting www.santaynezmuseum.org.

“An Invitation to Dance” Performance-June 22nd through 24th at 7 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley High School Little Theater. The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company, under the direction of Christine Fossemalle, will present its 30th Anniversary Celebration with this public performance. Tickets on sale now at Fossemalle Dance Studios, 3595 Numancia St, Santa Ynez. For more information, call 688-8494.

23

Movies in the Park “Secret Life of Pets”-7:30 p.m. Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Dr. and First St. Free. Hot chocolate and popcorn available for purchase.

24

Battle of the Bars-10 a.m. Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Dr., Buellton. Four person 18-Hole scramble and silent auction benefitting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. All bars are welcome. Minimum of 1 employee per team. $200 per team. Register by contacting Rebecca Lewis at (760) 625-6916 or rlewis@pga.com.

Book Sale-10 a.m.-3 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. For more information call 688-4214.

Movie Afternoon “A Dog’s Purpose”-2 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. For more information call 688-4214.

Bear Redell Performance Under the Stars-Mad and Vin Courtyard at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang. Enjoy live entertainment every Saturday evening in the newly renovated courtyard. Bar menu eats and drinks available during the event. For more information call 688-3121.

6th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic-Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard, 1100 Secretariat Dr. Happy Canyon, Santa Ynez. For ticket sales visit www.syvpoloclassic.com.

26

That’s Entertainment by Buellton Parks and Rec-June 26th-30th. Ravine Water Park, 2301 Airport Rd., Paso Robles. Summer camp geared toward children ages 6-12. Daily to weekly sessions available. Visit www.buelltonrec.com for more information.

SYV Mindfulness Meditation Group-7:30 p.m. 1669 Fir Ave Suite #4, Solvang. Facilitated by Erin Pollaro, MS, LMFT. Donation based offering.

27

Nifty Balloons: The Magic Balloon Book-10:30-11:30 a.m. Starring Mr. Dave, the world-traveling balloon artist. With the help of his amazing book of many balloons, Mr. Dave tells stories, teaches science lessons, and even brings a giant balloon dog to life! At the end of the show everyone in the audience will learn to make a balloon doggie that they can take home! Ages 3 and up. Free. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. For more information call 688-4214.

Recovery Ranch Presentation by Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition-3:30-5 p.m. People Helping People, 545 Alisal Rd. #102, Solvang. A Quarterly Coalition Meeting.

28

Music Under the Stars featuring the Steve Ochoa Trio-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

29

Kids Come and Stitch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop, 252 East Hwy 246, Unit A, Buellton. Teaming with the Santa Maria Guild for a day of teaching youngsters to stitch. Free lesson. $5 supply kit. Contact (805) 693-0174 for more information or visit www.thecreationstation.com.

30

Parade Craft Workshop-June 30th through July 1st 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Every year for the past 13 years, Library patrons have joined us in making a fun walking entry for Solvang’s hometown Fourth of July Parade. This year we are making… huge foldout books! Materials provided, bring your imagination! Children 7 and under must be with an adult or teen. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

The Rincons Performance during the Solvang Summer Concert Series-5 p.m. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. Free. Food and drinks available for purchase.

July

3

SYV Mindfulness Meditation Group-7:30 p.m. 1669 Fir Ave Suite #4, Solvang. Facilitated by Erin Pollaro, MS, LMFT. Donation based offering.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Senior Issues-2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Weight Room-6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting-9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Preschool Storytime-11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Wednesday

Solvang Summer Concert Series-5-8 p.m. Occurring through August 16th. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. The Series features musicians and bands of varied genres playing to crowds of both locals and tourists, who are invited to picnic in the Park during the family-friendly, evening concert events. Free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Solvang Farmers Market-2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Yoga-9:15 a.m.; Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet-1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Wiggly Storytime-10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Thursday

Arthritis Class- 10:15 a.m.; Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Chair Excercises-10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors-3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Guided Nature Walk-10:00-11:30 a.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Junior Rangers-12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Geared towards children ages 3 and up. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“Going Batty”-Meet at Dusk. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Talk and living exhibit of local bats. Watch them as they come out to feed. Seasonal event ending in September. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“New Music” Concerts-3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Listen to indie singer/songwriter Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians play his original Americana in a beautiful shaded garden.

Every Week

Crafting-Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!