June A 2017 Events Calendar Santa Ynez Valley Star

June

6

Sand Volleyball Solvang Parks and Recreation – Last day to register. Starts June 21st at Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. $200 per coed team. Contact Jenny McClurg at 688-7529.

8

Showing of “Before the Flood” Presented by the SYV Community Action Alliance-6:30 p.m. Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., Buellton. Produced and narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio who met with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the dangers of climate change and what can be done to make a change. Free viewing but food and wine will be available for purchase.

9

“Roem Baur” Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. Unit D, Buellton. $12 standing room or $17 reserved seating. Pricing may vary. Contact 691-9413 for more information.

10

Old Santa Ynez Day Celebration-9 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Santa Ynez along Sagunto Rd. Live Music, arts and crafts, kids’ games, food and beer garden. Parade at 11:00 a.m. Call 688-3448 or e-mail kcsadecki@comcast.net for more information.

Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Network Meeting-Buellton Medical Center.

“New Music” Concerts-3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Listen to indie singer/songwriter Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians play his original Americana in a beautiful shaded garden.

Second Saturday Artisans-12-5 p.m. Los Olivos Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Rd. Local artisans offer original, handmade objects for show and sale. Visit www.santaynezvalleyarts.org for more information.

Animal’s A-Z Opening Reception-3-5 p.m. Wildling Museum, 1511 Mission Dr., Los Olivos. Exhibit will be on show from June 10th till October 9th. Travel through the alphabet as the Wildling Museum showcases a diverse artistic interpretation of animal species from African Saddlebills to Zebras. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org for more information.

Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and Standard First Aid Certification-9 a.m.-3 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a and American Red Cross 2 year certificate. Register with the Central Coast Health and Safety. $63-$93. Register at www.cchealthandsaftey.com.

12

SYV Mindfulness Meditation Group-7:30 p.m. 1669 Fir Ave Suite #4, Solvang. Facilitated by Erin Pollaro, MS, LMFT. Donation based offering.

Game Night-4-8 p.m. Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 1539 Mission Dr., Solvang. $5 drink specials. Visit www.wanderingdogwinebar.com for more information.

13

Meet the Artist Tom de Walt-Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Experience the exhibit featuring the paintings and art of Japanese Poetry brought to you by Tom de Walt and Morgan Green. Visit www.gallerylosolivos.com.

14

American Sign Language Class-12:30-2 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 14th-July 26th. Atterdag Village of Solvang Community Center, 636 Atterdag Rd. Allan Hancock College presents a course that will introduce and explore basic ASL vocabulary and grammar. Space is limited, contact 688-3263 to register. $60 per person.

Music Under the Stars featuring the Low Down Dudes-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday from June 14th through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

16

“Rust on the Rails” Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. Unit D, Buellton. $12 standing room or $17 reserved seating. Pricing may vary. Contact 691-9413 for more information.

All Live Oak Music Festival benefitting KCBX Public Radio-June 16th-18th. Festival gates open at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $25-$130. Complete Festival line up and details available at www.liveoakfest.org.

17

Kate Steinway Performance-2-4 p.m. Refugio Ranch, 2990 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free.

19

Every Day

Creative Play at Knitfit – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 473 Atterdag Road in Solvang. Learn more at www.knitfit.com.

Exercise for Life – Weekdays except Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. with Barbara Owens at Church at the Crossroads, 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton. Call 688-8027.

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Arthritis Classes – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Buellton Rec Center Weight Room-6-8am & 1:30-8pm. $3.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9:30 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Tai Chi at 11 a.m.; Brush-up Bridge 12:45 p.m.; Poker at 12:45 p.m. and Mah Jongg at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bridge – 1 to 5 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Every Wednesday

Solvang Farmers Market-2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr.

Art class- 9 a.m. and Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Santa Barbara County MS meetings – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Sierra Grill in Goleta. Call Mike Jack at 886-3000 for more details.

Crafts – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

After School Club – 2 to 5 p.m. at the Creation Station in Buellton. Cost is $20; supplies not included. For ages 7 and up. Call 693-0174 or log onto www.thecreationstation.com.

Manga Club-3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Solvang Library. For young adults and teens 8th grade and higher who like to draw Manga- style art and/or create stories. Materials provided.

Modern Makers Wonder Wednesdays Free Science Experiment-4-5 p.m. 473 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Contact 688-0686 for more information.

Every Thursday

Arthritis Exercise – 10:15 a.m. and Texas Hold’em Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Friday

Tai Chi at 9:15 a.m.; Beginning Mah Jongg 10 a.m. and Pilates – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 to 3 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. www.carrwinery.com.

Live music – 8 – 11 p.m. at Copenhagen Sausage Garden, 1660 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. www.csg-solvang.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more info log onto figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Guided Nature Walk-10:00-11:30 a.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. Visit www.sbparks.org for more information.

Junior Rangers-12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Geared towards children ages 3 and up. Free. Visit www.sbparks.org for more information.

“Going Batty”-Meet at Dusk. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Talk and living exhibit of local bats. Watch them as they come out to feed. Seasonal event ending in September. Free. Visit www.sbparks.org for more information.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!