Katherine Brocke named 2017 Youth Rec Queen

Staff Report

Third-generation Santa Ynez Valley resident Katherine Brocke has been named the 2017 Youth Recreation Queen.

She will be participating in a series of fundraising events for Youth Rec in the group’s annual Queen Campaign to raise money for its year-long community efforts to provide community recreation facilities and opportunities.

Katherine is involved in many high school activities, from tennis to Future Farmers of America. She participates in a weightlifting class sponsored by Youth Rec, and her family members actively participate in programs as well.

Her grandparents, Paul and Susan Halme, moved to the valley in 1976 to raise their children. Her grandfather is an attorney and grandmother owns and operates Solvang Bakery with her aunt, Melissa Redell. Her mother, Maili Halme, is a chef who owns her own catering company

SYV Youth Rec has funded many projects at the high school, fields at local elementary and middle schools, and the baseball and soccer fields at Sunny Fields Park, among other accomplishments.

When Ballard School was remodeled, for example, the group put in the basketball courts, ball fields and playground equipment.

For more information on SYV Youth Rec, log onto www.syvyr.com. The schedule of Katherine’s fundraising events will be listed in our second April issue along with a full interview with her.