Kidnapped woman safe after left at motel in Henderson, NV

A kidnapped woman from Lompoc has been found safe in Henderson, Nevada, news outlets in the area are reporting. Her daughter told news station KSNV that her mother was found safe and she called security and told them she had been kidnapped at the Railroad Pass Casino. Paris was taken to the local hospital for evaluation, the news station reported.

Hetzel is still at large, and believed to be driving in Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate number of 7NGE514.

Virginia Paris was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Joseph Hetzel on Friday in Solvang, and were later spotted at a Starbucks on Sunday morning in Goodyear, Arizona.

When Paris ordered her coffee drink, she gave the name Virginia. She then went to the bathroom and when she came out, she told a female customer in the coffee shop that she needed help. Hetzel saw this interaction, grabbed her and dragged her out of the shop. He then kicked her into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle drove off, Paris threw her car registration out of the door and it was recovered by Goodyear Police Officers. The vehicle being used is still Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a CA License number of 7NGE514. The vehicle was last seen entering the I-10 Freeway eastbound towards Phoenix.

The two were then tracked down to a Grand Canyon hotel on Monday morning when the pair was seen leaving the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle around 7:30 a.m. on September 4. They had spent the night there, officials said.

Hetzel is described as a caucasian male, 52-years-old, approximately 6’2″ tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue colored shirt. Hetzel has previously served time in prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials reported. Members of the public are encouraged not to approach him or contact him.

Those that know him in the Santa Ynez Valley said they hope the woman is returned to her family safely and that Hetzel is a very aggressive person.

“Those that know him have seen his double personality and how he turns on his ‘friends’. People quickly disassociate themselves from him, as he is not a nice person and hurts women,” said Jay Bardessono of Solvang.

Anyone who has seen the suspect is encouraged to contact 911; several police agencies in California and Arizona are working this case together in hopes that she’ll be located safely.