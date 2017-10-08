Kimberly Zimmerman promotes health and wellness with a juicy twist

By Victoria Martinez

As a former Division I college athlete, Kimberly Zimmerman has spent her entire adult life staying connected to the world of health and wellness in some fashion, but it was not until she recognized the lack of stability and consistency in her Orange County corporate marketing career that she realized her need for both body and mind wellness.

While struggling to find a sense of self-satisfaction in the corporate world, Zimmerman noticed a co-worker with a dramatically different attitude and presence.

“She was a breath of fresh air,” Zimmerman said.

When she asked her coworker what she was doing in her life that made her so full of happiness, the co-worker talked about hot yoga.

After 20 days for $20 at a local yoga studio, Zimmerman was hooked. She jumped in by taking classes at least three times a week and delving into the practice.

Then, after three months of diligent practice, she went into work one day, both late and unmotivated.

“I said, ‘Maybe I’m done here.’”

And with that, the seeds for The Juicy Life were planted.

Zimmerman started educating herself about raw and vegan foods and went through teacher training at CorePower Yoga in 2010. Soon she was able to tap into her business and marketing skills at the “living food” restaurant Good to Go in Orange County.

From there, she went on to start Curl Bar, a juice bar inside the Newport Beach Curl Fitness facility. There she created her first smoothie and juice menu. After helping a number of juice bars and yoga studios launch their operations and graduating from The Institute of Integrated Nutrition, Zimmerman saw an opportunity to be closer to her hometown of Lompoc and her family in 2013 when CorePower Yoga was opening a location in Santa Barbara.

Since 2013, she has worked with gyms, studios, and corporate clients throughout Santa Barbara County and beyond.

This summer, The Juicy Life Yoga Studio was born. Tucked back into Numancia Street in Santa Ynez, the studio offers a variety classes taught by Zimmerman and a number of other instructors. With a fresh garden outside and cozy lobby displaying goods from local businesses, the studio brings a breath of fresh air to the community.

“I love that it’s in Santa Ynez,” Zimmerman said.

One of the most unusual aspects of The Juicy Life is the juice business itself. Juices, gazpachos and nut milks made with local, seasonal ingredients can be found at the studio, Valley Grind and New Frontiers Natural Marketplace.

“The juice company always had a farm-to-table feel,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman made home deliveries for years and would lug large containers of juice to her classes and rent kitchen space wherever she could find it. Now, all the juices are made at the Parks-Janeway Carriage House on Sagunto near the studio.

With 24 people in the studio on its first day, July 1, and more than 30 active members at the studio already, The Juicy Life Yoga Studio is primed to meet the expanding health and wellness needs of the Valley.

“I want to help people to have the things that I have, and I wanted to have a space to bring it all together,” Zimmerman added.

The Juicy Life Yoga Studio is at 3595 Numancia St., Unit BB, in Santa Ynez.

For more information about the studio or Zimmerman’s health and nutrition coaching, consulting, or yoga instruction, www.juicylifecoach.com.