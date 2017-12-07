“Kindness Concert” Combats Bullying at Standing Sun

By Jessica Schley

With one simple message “Together we can end bullying,” the Kindness Concert will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Standing Sun. The concert is about music, dance, singing and poetry put together by 14-year-old Alyssa Antoci.

Proceeds will benefit Ambassadors for Kindness (AFK), a program for K-5 schools that teaches children and young adults how to recognize and eliminate bullying among their peers. The program is one of several projects sponsored by the nonprofit Strength Behind Stars.

The anti-bullying school program was inspired by a book called “The Purple Marble” which was written by Alyssa when she was just 8-years-old. After the book became a success, Alyssa and her mother Tiffany Salerno-Antoci founded Strength Behind Stars. Since then, the program has been brought into multiple elementary schools all over California. The nonprofit’s goal is to integrate the program into all grade schools everywhere.

Alyssa attends the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School as a freshman and her book has recently been adapted into a play by PCPA and will be performed in schools around the Central Coast.

Alyssa is not only one of the organizers of the concert, and will also be one of the 11 vocalists performing. Her motto and the nonprofit’s mission “Be the voice of Hope.” This motto is inspired by a girl named Hope who took her own life due to bullying.

Santa Barbara Teen Star finalist Jake Gildred will be the Kindness Concert show host, which is slated to feature local musician Bear Redell, now dubbed “the Singing Linebacker” at UCLA. There will also be a special video appearance by alternative folk band, Blind Innocence. A performance by a local dance group will also be featured. A food truck from Tacos Amigos will be serving food, cash bar and complimentary baked goods from Solvang Bakery will be available for concert goers from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. with the entertainment from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets available at the door. Space limited.

For more info: www.strengthbehindstars.org