All kinds of singers sought by SYV Master Chorale

Star Report

As it begins a new season, the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has announced that it is looking for more singers, from accomplished vocalists to people who just enjoy singing in the shower.

“Sometimes people are intimidated by the size of our group but once they come in, they enjoy the experience of making music that’s larger than a single voice,” said Amanda Pyper, president of the chorale.

“We are a fun-loving, diverse group that enjoys making music together,” added Greg Duer, a member for more than 30 years.

With voice sections of soprano, second soprano, alto, tenor and bass, there is a place for everyone. This season’s holiday concerts will be performed on Dec. 16 and 17.

New vocalists (17 years and older) are invited to come to the season’s first rehearsal at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Mormon Church, 2672 Janin Way in Solvang. Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.

The Chorale is also pleased to announce that rehearsals for theYouth Ensemble portion of the Chorale, will begin near the end of September. Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of the starting date of Youth Ensemble rehearsals.

Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with two or three additional practices just prior to the two concerts. Extra tutoring is always available, and sections often take time for short part rehearsals. For more information call 350-4241 or email info@syvchorale.org.