Kristen Bates returns to art with new exhibit at Sevtap

Staff Report

After unexplained health issues in 2015 led her to brain surgery, local artist Kristen Bates will debut a new series of paintings called “Ebb & Flow” at Sevtap Tasting Room in Solvang.

Bates has been an artist for her entire life, earning accolades at a young age and going on to receive a bachelor of arts degree from CSU Chico. She has been invited to participate in numerous gallery shows in Chico and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Most of her college years were spent focusing on still life, print making and life drawing, with a bit of photography, but shortly after graduating in 2005 she discovered new inspiration in painting and shifted her focus to nature-based abstracts.

A sudden resurgence of creative energy emerged in her year of recovery from the brain surgery, and she’s been actively and passionately painting ever since.

Along with traditional brush-painting techniques Bates enjoys using palette knife, experimenting with new mixtures and pouring techniques. Making jewelry of repurposed items and creating artists’ books are favorite pastimes when she is not busy in her role as mom to an active young son.