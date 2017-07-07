Latin music star Espinoza Paz to sing at casino

Staff Report

Latino singer and songwriter Espinoza Paz will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Paz was born in La Angostura, a small town in Sinaloa, Mexico. He was 11 years old when he wrote his first song and by age 13 he had already written 20 songs. It wasn’t until his father sent him money from the United States that he decided to buy his first guitar and teach himself how to play.

Paz immigrated to Sacramento in 1996 and continued to sing and write music while he earned a living as a field worker.

His big break came when he showed some of his creations to popular Banda singer El Coyote. Together they produced and recorded Paz’s songs “Besitos En El Cuello,” “Prohibido” and “Para Impresionarte,” which all immediately became hits.

Paz went on to collaborate with other popular Latino singers such as Sergio Vega, Jenni Rivera, El Chapo de Sinaloa and Duelo. In 2010 he released the album “De Rancho Para El Mundo,” which included smash hit “Al Diablo Lo Nuestro.” The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award and was certified gold.

He released his second gold-certified album “Canciones Que Deulen” in 2011, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Latin Albums Chart.

Tickets are $55, $65 and $75, available at the casino or at www.chumashcasino.com.