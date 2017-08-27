Library offering free display space for nonprofits

Staff report

The Santa Barbara Central Library is inviting local nonprofit organizations to submit reservation requests for the use of its lobby display cases in 2018.

Display cases are assigned for a one-month period, at no cost, and are offered to provide the public with attractive, diversified displays designed to introduce new ideas, broaden interest, and develop appreciation and understanding of the various facets of local culture.

Organizations that have not used the display cases in the past two years will be given priority in assigning spaces for 2018.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s web site, sbplibrary.org, has the sizes of the display cases and a link to a printable reservation request form (under “I Want To…” / Reserve a Display Case).

Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 or e-mailed to LibraryAdmin@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

For more information call Central Library Administration at 805-564-5608.