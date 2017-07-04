Local bocce league to host tournament July 9

Staff report

The Santa Ynez Valley Bocce League will host the “Moneyball Roll For Dough” tournament on Sunday, July 9, at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton.

The winning team will get $1,500; second gets $600, and third gets $300. The entry fee is $300 per team of four players, and the tournament is a single-elimination bracket format.

The tournament’s proceeds will support the SYV Bocce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes the sport for people of all ages.

The Bocce League has grown from about 40 to 325 members in 10 years, which is evidence of a growing enthusiasm among valley residents for the ancient Roman game, organizers said.

Bocce is played between two competing teams of six players with eight bocce balls on long, narrow courts of packed soil.

Matches are held on Tuesday evenings throughout the six-month season, April through October, with playoffs and championship matches throughout.

The matches take place at the host team’s home court and begin with wine, appetizers, and dinner provided by the host team, followed by a match of three games. Home courts are regulation size and typically located at private residences, although a handful of teams have designated home courts at wineries and other commercial spaces. A year-end banquet caps off the season with dinner, entertainment and an awards ceremony.

The league was established in 2007 to, according to its mission statement, encourage community participation within a social environment for the purpose of amusement, enjoyment, fair competition and friendship.

Those interested in joining the league may inquire at www.syvbocce.com.