Local Boy Scouts of America District seeking donations for future rebuilding of Rancho Alegre

SYV Star Staff Report

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by David Brown, chairman of the Cachuma District Boy Scouts of America, to help with the eventual rebuilding of Camp Ranch Alegre which is also home to The Outdoor School. All but two buildings at the camp are believed to have been destroyed in the Whittier Fire Saturday, July 8.

“First, all the staff and personnel at the Ranch safely escaped and no personal injuries. Our District Executive Scott Oldenburg’s home at Larsen Meadow was destroyed as was all the staff homes displacing everyone,” Brown shared in an update this morning.

“The authorities have not allowed anyone to enter the camp yet so we are not sure of all the damage. To my knowledge, the only buildings still standing is the dining hall and the pool house,” he added.

Brown believes the camp and Outdoor School will rebuild with the community’s support and contributions.

https://www.gofundme.com/camp-rancho-alegreoutdoor-school