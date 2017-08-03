Local entrepreneur honored with communication award

By Raiza Giorgi

Recent Santa Ynez Valley transplant Patty DeDominic was honored with a Women of Achievement Award, along with Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, by the Association for Women in Communications at a luncheon at El Paseo Restaurant in June.

“I am really honored to be chosen and I hope I am helping give women a voice in our community. Women need to know they can be powerful,” DeDominic said.

DeDominic was honored at the luncheon for her role founding the International Women’s Festivals. Schneider was honored for her time on the Santa Barbara City Council. Following the tradition of recent years, Poet Laureate Emeritus Perie Longo presented poems especially composed for the inspiring pair.

In 1979 DeDominic founded PDQ Personnel Services Inc. and later acquired CT Engineering, which grew into a powerhouse staffing agency. She sold those businesses in 2006 and she currently operates DeDominic & Associates, a specialized business consulting firm that offers professional services to enterprise builders and philanthropists.

She was recently elected to the Solvang Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has served many nonprofits, including SCORE and the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

The AWC-SB provides access to role models and leaders in the communication fields as well as access to scholarships, current trends and related research and technologies for their members. AWC-SB inspires members to assume leadership roles and or work collaboratively with others in shaping a better future for themselves and their communities.

Leaders who’ve received the Women of Achievement Award in the past include former Congresswoman Lois Capps, Dr. Nancy Leffert, Marianne Partridge, Marsha Bailey, Paula Lopez, Perie Longo, Lynda Weinman, Starshine Roshell, Catherine Remak, and Sara Miller McCune.

For more information log onto www.awcsb.org